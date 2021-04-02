See All Physicians Assistants in Edina, MN
Lisa Ley, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Ley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Ley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edina, MN. 

Lisa Ley works at Haugen OBGYN in Edina, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haugen OBGYN
    3400 W 66th St Ste 385, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-2761
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lisa Ley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821094392
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Ley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Lisa Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

