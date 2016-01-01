See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Lisa Lesane is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Lisa Lesane works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Washington, DC with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodley Park
    2639 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 588-1878
  2. 2
    Nimmagadda Lakshmi MD
    1414 Crain Hwy N Ste 1A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 760-4465
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lisa Lesane

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225411978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Lesane is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Lesane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Lesane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Lesane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Lesane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Lesane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Lesane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

