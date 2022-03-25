See All Neuropsychologists in Burnsville, MN
Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Burnsville, MN. They graduated from University of North Dakota Graduate School - Psychology.

Dr. Leadbetter works at South Metro Assessment Specialists, P.A. in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Metro Assessment Specialists, P.A.
    12940 Harriet Ave S Ste 250, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 616-7554
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leadbetter?

    Mar 25, 2022
    Thorough w assessments. Had the patience and compassion to answer all my questions.
    — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leadbetter to family and friends

    Dr. Leadbetter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leadbetter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD.

    About Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609081025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fraser Child & Family Center (Minneapolis)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Children's Hospitals and Clinics (Mn)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota Graduate School - Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowling Green State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leadbetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leadbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leadbetter works at South Metro Assessment Specialists, P.A. in Burnsville, MN. View the full address on Dr. Leadbetter’s profile.

    Dr. Leadbetter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leadbetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leadbetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leadbetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Leadbetter, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.