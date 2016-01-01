See All Registered Nurses in Charlotte, NC
Lisa Land, ACNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Land, ACNP is a Registered Nurse in Charlotte, NC. 

Lisa Land works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3539

About Lisa Land, ACNP

  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1922628379
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Land, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Land is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Land has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Land works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Lisa Land’s profile.

Lisa Land has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Land.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Land, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Land appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

