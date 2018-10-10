Lisa Kunkle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Kunkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Kunkle, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mcp Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Woodbury17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 201, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Have never had such a patience doctor who cares to listen to you. I and my Husband love Lisa, and would recommended her to everyone. Actually have sent a few people to her. She nothing but AWESOME!
About Lisa Kunkle, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Mcp Hahnemann University
- Cooper University Hospital
Lisa Kunkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Kunkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Kunkle using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Kunkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lisa Kunkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kunkle.
