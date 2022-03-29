Lisa Kirschner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Kirschner, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Kirschner, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT.
Lisa Kirschner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1559 Sullivan Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 696-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Kirschner?
Lisa Kirschner is always kind, while friendly, caring and also concerned about my general overall being since she's last seen me. I have never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen and once in the Office I am made to feel as though I am Lisa's only Patient that she has for the day. She is very thoughtful and thorough with the questions she asks and she is equally as seemingly interested in what I have to say. She is very good about explaining everything in terms that are easy to understand, and she is sure to make you feel comfortable should you require additional information. Lisa is a Wonderful Person, (APRN). She has an exceptional compassionate demeanor and an impressive knowledge of the Medical Profession. I am truly pleased with the relationship that I have with my Primary Care Provider, Lisa Kirschner.
About Lisa Kirschner, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1275867301
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Kirschner accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Kirschner works at
12 patients have reviewed Lisa Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kirschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.