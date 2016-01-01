Lisa Killips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Killips, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Killips, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Lisa Killips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical West Comm Health Plan Hc Dept354 Birnie Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-3470
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Killips?
About Lisa Killips, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831123793
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Killips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Killips works at
Lisa Killips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Killips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Killips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Killips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.