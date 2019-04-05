See All Nurse Practitioners in Des Moines, IA
Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from America Academy of Restorative Medicine Symposiums 2007-2009, 2012,2013.

Lisa Kamphuis works at Whole Woman Health in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Woman Health
    4507 Forest Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 243-6309

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Planning Services
Fibromyalgia
Hormone Imbalance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 05, 2019
    Knowledgeable and took her time asking and answering questions.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP
    About Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861489486
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • America Academy of Restorative Medicine Symposiums 2007-2009, 2012,2013
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Iowa, Bsn
