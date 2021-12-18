Lisa Kahana-Naipo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Kahana-Naipo
Overview
Lisa Kahana-Naipo is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Lisa Kahana-Naipo works at
Locations
Lawrence T Chien725 Glenwood Dr Ste E786, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 682-8150Monday8:00am - 4:30pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Kahana-Naipo?
I've never met a more caring medical professional. She spends whatever time is needed with her patients and goes out of her way to take care of you. Highly recommend!
About Lisa Kahana-Naipo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003349556
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Kahana-Naipo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Kahana-Naipo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Kahana-Naipo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kahana-Naipo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kahana-Naipo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kahana-Naipo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.