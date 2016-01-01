Lisa Joswick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Joswick, LCPC
Lisa Joswick, LCPC is a Counselor in Orland Park, IL.
Robert K Marshall LLC9631 W 153rd St Ste 38, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (815) 609-5207
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Counseling
- English
- 1184707861
Lisa Joswick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Joswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Joswick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Joswick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Joswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Joswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.