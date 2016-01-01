Lisa Jennay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Jennay, LMFT
Overview
Lisa Jennay, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sarasota, FL.
Lisa Jennay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Art of Psychiatry PA2477 Stickney Point Rd Ste 115B, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 780-1569
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Jennay?
About Lisa Jennay, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1033203864
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Jennay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Jennay works at
Lisa Jennay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Jennay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Jennay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Jennay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.