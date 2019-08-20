See All Psychologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Lisa Jacobs, PHD

Psychology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lisa Jacobs, PHD is a Psychologist in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Jacobs works at John A Robina DMD Fagd PA in Summit, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John A Robina DMD Fagd PA
    55 Woodland Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-0870

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 20, 2019
I would definitely recommend Dr Jacobs and I have to several people. Dr Jacobs is patient and understanding. She guides me rather than telling me what to do to change. She is not judgemental. She is very supportive and sensitive. She is an experienced clinician and I feel that our sessions are always helpful.
Short Hills — Aug 20, 2019
Photo: Dr. Lisa Jacobs, PHD
About Dr. Lisa Jacobs, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104958305
