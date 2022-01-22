See All Neuropsychologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD

Neuropsychology
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Amherst, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    4955 N Bailey Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 833-0292
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?

    Jan 22, 2022
    I have seen Dr Jackson for both of my children for different reasons. She is a consummate professional with a well-run office who takes the time to speak to parents and offer sound and concrete advice for both day-to-day parenting as well as managing a child's cognitive problems. I found the testing to be extremely thorough and the report to be an effective tool for working with the school to modify the instructional environment for my children. I have known two other parents who use Dr Jackson and both were happy with the experience. The wait time to see her is fairly lengthy but unfortunately that seems to be the case with every other mental health professional. I would recommend her without hesitation.
    — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jackson to family and friends

    Dr. Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD.

    About Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316071749
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.