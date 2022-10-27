See All Dermatologists in Eugene, OR
Lisa Ingold, PA-C

Dermatology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Ingold, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. 

Lisa Ingold works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Lisa Ingold, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538147053
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Ingold, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Ingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Ingold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Ingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Lisa Ingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ingold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Ingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Ingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
