Lisa Hubbard, LMHC
Overview
Lisa Hubbard, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Jacksonville, FL.
Lisa Hubbard works at
Locations
Grow Therapy2600 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Hubbard, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1689660144
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Hubbard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Hubbard.
