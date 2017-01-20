See All Counselors in Clermont, FL
Lisa Horn, NCC is a Counselor in Clermont, FL. 

Lisa Horn works at Counseling for Your Success LLC in Clermont, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling for Your Success LLC
    244 E Highland Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 552-4242
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2017
    She is by the most compassionate , understanding kind natured counselor I have ever been to. I know that as long as she is in business I will continue to see her. She is professional and kind hearted at the same time. I would recommend her to anyone who has been to other counselors that speak to you in mono-tones and want you to provide the answers, she the most awesome counselor I have ever met any where. Thank you so much for everything you have helped me accomplish.
    Michael Brooks in Orlando, FL — Jan 20, 2017
    About Lisa Horn, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457363954
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Horn works at Counseling for Your Success LLC in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Lisa Horn’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lisa Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

