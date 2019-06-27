Dr. Lisa Hoffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hoffman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hoffman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10705 70th Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (917) 865-5285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I been a patient of DR. Hoffman since November 2018. Is been a great experience. She is very knowledgeable and caring. My well being has greatly improved and I feel a different man. I am very happy to pick her as my therapist through Healthgrades website. She is my guide and I am very happy with the results. I hope in near future seeing a therapist will be as normal as seeing your PCP. I recommend Dr. Hoffman to anyone. She is great.
About Dr. Lisa Hoffman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477666113
