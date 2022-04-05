See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Lisa Harvey, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Harvey, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Lisa Harvey works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs - 270 West in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs-270 West
    2825 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Biopsy
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Biopsy

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lisa Harvey, ANP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1962409334
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

