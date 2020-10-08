See All Chiropractors in Lansing, MI
Chiropractic
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Lisa Sutherland Haase, DC is a Chiropractor in Lansing, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2800 N EAST ST, Lansing, MI 48906 (517) 372-3922

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 08, 2020
Oct 08, 2020

She is now Lisa Sutherland and the group is Natural Health and Wellness Center (summer, 2020). This woman has literally saved the lives of my husband who had an infection that couldn't be found and my 16-year old who had a heart infection that usually only plagues older people. She also was instrumental in discovering parasites that caused great pain to another's breathing. Lisa CARES and she wants to change life for the BEST, and the muscle testing seems odd at first BUT IT WORKS without fail! Get past your doubts and go! She will help you.
— Oct 08, 2020
About Dr. Lisa Sutherland Haase, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356508808
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sutherland Haase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sutherland Haase has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland Haase.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland Haase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland Haase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

