Lisa Gunther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Gunther, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Lisa Gunther, LMHC is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL.
Lisa Gunther works at
Still Waters Counseling, Inc12128 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-7740
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Lisa Gunther. I have been a regular client of Lisa’s for eight months. I sought a Christian counselor that would provide guidance and recommendations firmly rooted in Biblical truth. Lisa’s counsel has been instrumental in my healing process. She is open and caring both while listening and while giving advice. She also prays with me, which has given me deep comfort. Lisa is easy to talk to and has helped me face painful difficulties and life patterns. I trust, respect, and like her. My therapy journey has been a successful professional alliance because Lisa truly “gets” me. I believe that God guided me to the right person. I am so grateful for Lisa’s professional counseling and spiritual support.
About Lisa Gunther, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972672426
