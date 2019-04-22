See All Family Doctors in Menasha, WI
Lisa Gunderson, APNP

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Lisa Gunderson, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menasha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Lisa Gunderson works at ThedaCare Physicians Menasha in Menasha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Menasha
    2005 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4629
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Close Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2019
    Our whole family loves and respects Lisa so much that we come from Michigan for health care :)
    — Apr 22, 2019
    Photo: Lisa Gunderson, APNP
    About Lisa Gunderson, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1558379909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

