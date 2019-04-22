Lisa Gunderson, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Gunderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Gunderson, APNP
Overview
Lisa Gunderson, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menasha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Lisa Gunderson works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Menasha2005 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 308-4629Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Gunderson?
Our whole family loves and respects Lisa so much that we come from Michigan for health care :)
About Lisa Gunderson, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558379909
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Gunderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Gunderson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Gunderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Gunderson works at
8 patients have reviewed Lisa Gunderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Gunderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Gunderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Gunderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.