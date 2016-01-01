See All Cardiologists in Appleton, WI
Lisa Grothe, APNP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Lisa Grothe, APNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Lisa Grothe works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Shawano, WI, Waupaca, WI, Neenah, WI and New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton
    1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4621
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4624
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4623
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4620
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lisa Grothe, APNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1790345106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
    • Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

