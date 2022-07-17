Dr. Graybeal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Graybeal, OD
Dr. Lisa Graybeal, OD is an Optometrist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Graybeal works at
Walmart Pharmacy 10-1027150 Concord Commons Pl SW, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (315) 982-0779
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
How was your appointment with Dr. Graybeal?
Very personable with great knowledge of medical conditions relating to eye health. She took the time to explain them in detail even on an overbooked day.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Graybeal accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graybeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graybeal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybeal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybeal.
