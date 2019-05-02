See All Psychologists in Forked River, NJ
Lisa Granato, PSY

Psychology
2 (9)
Accepting new patients
Lisa Granato, PSY is a Psychologist in Forked River, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    424 S Main St Ste F, Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-4343
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Granato has been extremely helpful in treating my PTSD. I have had an amazing experience with her office from her friendly staff to her professionalism and ability to give me the tools needed to lead a more pleasant life. When I began therapy I never expected to have the results that I have had. I am glad that I went to Dr. Granato's office for help with the trauma I experienced so long ago but was still impacting me daily.
    About Lisa Granato, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932142148
