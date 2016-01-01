Dr. Lisa Gold, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gold, PHD
Dr. Lisa Gold, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Syracuse University.
The Life Balance Center7565 E Eagle Crest Dr, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013056696
- Syracuse University
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.