See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Lisa Goehring, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Goehring, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Goehring, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Lisa Goehring works at Vanderbilt Neurology in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Pamela Adreon, FNP
Pamela Adreon, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt University Transplant Center
    1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-3385
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Goehring?

    Mar 04, 2019
    She was so kind and knowledgeable.
    NewtoNash — Mar 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Goehring, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Goehring, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Goehring to family and friends

    Lisa Goehring's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Goehring

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Goehring, NP.

    About Lisa Goehring, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689829889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Goehring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Goehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Goehring works at Vanderbilt Neurology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Lisa Goehring’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lisa Goehring. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Goehring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Goehring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Goehring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Goehring, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.