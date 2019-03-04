Lisa Goehring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Goehring, NP
Lisa Goehring, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt University Transplant Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3385
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She was so kind and knowledgeable.
Lisa Goehring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Goehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Goehring. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Goehring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Goehring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Goehring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.