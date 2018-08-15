Lisa Glendenning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Glendenning, LMHC
Overview
Lisa Glendenning, LMHC is a Counselor in Everett, WA.
Locations
A New Beginning Counseling Services2722 Colby Ave Ste 725, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 252-6172
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate her ability to grasp the issues, and present some points of view from which to view them.
About Lisa Glendenning, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144338294
Lisa Glendenning accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Glendenning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Glendenning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Glendenning.
