Lisa Giovannini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Giovannini, PA
Lisa Giovannini, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sterling Heights, MI.
Lisa Giovannini works at
Locations
Associates In Psychiatry
43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
(586) 997-9619
Monday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 2:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 4:30pm
Saturday 9:00am - 11:45am
Lisa is a caring, compassionate and very good physicians assistant. I’ve seen her for my mental health care and she’s wonderful. She takes the time to listen, and is very considerate and kind. She makes you feel at ease. You won’t regret going to Lisa! She doesn’t rush you and makes you feel very comfortable.
About Lisa Giovannini, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366534422
