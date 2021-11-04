See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Infectious Disease Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Lisa Gilbert, NP is an Infectious Disease Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Lisa Gilbert works at Riverside Nghbrhd Fmly Hlth Ctr in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RUHS Public Health- PrEP/HIV/STD Program
    7140 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 358-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Allergies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Lisa Gilbert, NP

  • Infectious Disease Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1578075867
Education & Certifications

  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Chamberlain College of Nursing
