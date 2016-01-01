See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Lisa Martinez, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Martinez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Martinez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lisa Martinez works at Oak Street Health Parkside in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Parkside
    5050 Parkside Ave # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7532
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Aramingo
    3621 Aramingo Ave # C5, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7530
  3. 3
    Oak Street Health South Philly
    2310 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7765
  4. 4
    Oak Street Health University City
    37 S 40th St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7543
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Martinez?

    Photo: Lisa Martinez, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Martinez, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Martinez to family and friends

    Lisa Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Martinez, NP.

    About Lisa Martinez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043659592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Martinez works at Oak Street Health Parkside in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lisa Martinez’s profile.

    Lisa Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.