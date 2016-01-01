Lisa George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa George, FNP
Overview
Lisa George, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Lisa George works at
Locations
-
1
J. Chris Beckman MD Pllc520 Highland Ter Ste E, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-8885
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa George, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437208600
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa George accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa George works at
Lisa George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.