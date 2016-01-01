Lisa Gazia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Gazia, FNP-C
Overview
Lisa Gazia, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 240, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3840
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Gazia, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851345490
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Gazia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Gazia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Gazia.
