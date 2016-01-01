See All Hematologists in Winston Salem, NC
Lisa Garces, ANP

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
Lisa Garces, ANP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Lisa Garces works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7720
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1114118577
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

