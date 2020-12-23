Lisa Fusaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Fusaro, PSY
Overview
Lisa Fusaro, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Framingham, MA.
Lisa Fusaro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
C Paula Krentzel Phd223 Walnut St Ste 20, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-9195
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Fusaro?
I’ve worked with several therapists over the past 10 years, and my sessions with Lisa have been the most productive - she asks the right questions and will occasionally push further - I trust that she is working for my progress, and in fact I’ve developed new ways of thinking and processing as a result.
About Lisa Fusaro, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063593911
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Fusaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Fusaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Fusaro works at
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Fusaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Fusaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Fusaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Fusaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.