See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Lisa Ferguson Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Ferguson

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Ferguson is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Lisa Ferguson works at UAP Southside Family Practice in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC
    4601 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-3281
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Ferguson?

    Apr 06, 2022
    Very good telehealth visits. Moreover, emails yo her through the union patient portal are promptly answered. She truly cares about her patients!
    Dennis Bialaszewski — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Ferguson
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Ferguson?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Ferguson to family and friends

    Lisa Ferguson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Ferguson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Ferguson.

    About Lisa Ferguson

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548669831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Ferguson works at UAP Southside Family Practice in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Lisa Ferguson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lisa Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Ferguson?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.