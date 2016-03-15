See All Counselors in Lees Summit, MO
Lisa Erickson, LCSW

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Erickson, LCSW is a Counselor in Lees Summit, MO. 

Lisa Erickson works at Turning Leaf Counseling and Consultation, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Turning Leaf Counseling and Consultation, LLC
    Turning Leaf Counseling and Consultation, LLC
660 SE Bayberry Ln Ste 101, Lees Summit, MO 64063
(816) 500-2774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 15, 2016
    She is caring and a healer.
    James Lorenc in Tyler, TX — Mar 15, 2016
    About Lisa Erickson, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205077237
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hosp St Louis Chldns Hosp Washington University Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

