Lisa Erickson, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Erickson, LCSW
Overview
Lisa Erickson, LCSW is a Counselor in Lees Summit, MO.
Lisa Erickson works at
Locations
-
1
Turning Leaf Counseling and Consultation, LLC660 SE Bayberry Ln Ste 101, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 500-2774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Homestate Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Erickson?
She is caring and a healer.
About Lisa Erickson, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1205077237
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp St Louis Chldns Hosp Washington University Sch Med
- University Of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Erickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Erickson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Erickson works at
Lisa Erickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.