Dr. Lisa Elrom, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Elrom, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Elrom, PHD is a Psychologist in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Elrom works at
Locations
-
1
Wayne State Univ. Physician Group16836 NEWBURGH RD, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-4220
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elrom?
She helped me through some of the toughest times in my life. She goes above and beyond and has been amazing to work with. She truly cares about her clients. Words can not express how grateful I am to have met her.
About Dr. Lisa Elrom, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1346287349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elrom works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.