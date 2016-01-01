See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP

Bariatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Lisa Ehrlich works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1098
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Ehrlich?

    Photo: Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Ehrlich to family and friends

    Lisa Ehrlich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Ehrlich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP.

    About Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972007276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Ehrlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Ehrlich works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Lisa Ehrlich’s profile.

    Lisa Ehrlich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ehrlich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Ehrlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Ehrlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.