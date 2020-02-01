Lisa Diglio, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Diglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Diglio, PA
Overview
Lisa Diglio, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Lisa Diglio works at
Locations
-
1
Pandya Medical Center3925 Johns Creek Ct, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 709-6922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Diglio?
Lisa spends a lot of time with her patients and really takes the time to get to know them. I’ve had a lot of post partum complications over the past year and she has put my mind at ease and has taken good care of me. If you want a doctor who takes the time to know you and focuses on prevention, Lisa is the doc for you!
About Lisa Diglio, PA
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275527061
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Rhodes College
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Diglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Diglio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Diglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Diglio works at
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Diglio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Diglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Diglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Diglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.