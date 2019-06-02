See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Lisa Diaz-Barriga, MSN

Lisa Diaz-Barriga, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Lisa Diaz-Barriga, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Lisa Diaz-Barriga works at Interventional Pain Center in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Center - Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 730, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 972-1100
    Monday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2019
    Best Nurse practitioner in Tennessee.
    Carol Sowards in Tullahoma — Jun 02, 2019
    About Lisa Diaz-Barriga, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1104951177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Diaz-Barriga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Diaz-Barriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Diaz-Barriga works at Interventional Pain Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Lisa Diaz-Barriga’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Diaz-Barriga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Diaz-Barriga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Diaz-Barriga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Diaz-Barriga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

