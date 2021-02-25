Lisa Debrier is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Debrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Debrier is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Bloomington Community Health2933 UNIVERSITY AVE, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 224-8220
Lisa DeBrier was the best Psychiatrist I had, for at least a year I believe. Lisa is an excellent listener, a rare trait among Psychiatrists. I wish I could have packed her up and taken her with me to Arizona! The front staff has always been amazing even when I was forced to pester them. Seriously though, thank you from the bottom of my heart for changing my life Lisa, Francesca, and all who helped.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265807762
Lisa Debrier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Debrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Debrier works at
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Debrier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Debrier.
