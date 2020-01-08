Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Davidson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Davidson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Poway, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15525 Pomerado Rd Ste C7, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 672-0130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Dr. Davidson is very professional and knowledgeable. She always makes her patients feel important. I would highly recommend Dr. Davidson to anyone needing help.
About Dr. Lisa Davidson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659497600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.