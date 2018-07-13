Dr. Lisa Davenport, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Davenport, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Davenport, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Mindful Psychology and Wellness Center Inc1931 NW 150th Ave Ste 116, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 217-2444
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Davenport was god sent. She helped me through my anxiety and my divorce. She is insightful, helpful, understanding, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Lisa Davenport, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
