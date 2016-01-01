Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Criss using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Criss, NP
Overview
Lisa Criss, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Lisa Criss works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Diagnostic Center4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43935 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Criss?
About Lisa Criss, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1790936755
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Criss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Criss works at
Lisa Criss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Criss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Criss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Criss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.