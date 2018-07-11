Lisa Cree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Cree, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Cree, LMHC is a Counselor in Lafayette, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 114 Executive Dr Ste G, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 404-1109
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Cree?
Very easy to talk, gave very helpful advice, best counselor I've ever been to
About Lisa Cree, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1154311363
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Cree accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Cree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Cree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Cree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Cree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Cree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.