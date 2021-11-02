See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lisa Cordell, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Cordell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Lisa Cordell works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Primary Care - San Jose Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Jose
    12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 268-5561
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lisa Cordell, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851600308
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
