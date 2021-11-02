Lisa Cordell, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Cordell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Cordell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
San Jose12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 268-5561Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Lisa is fantastic with her patients. I have been going to her for quite some time and she always takes time to listen to my concerns before jumping right in on a diagnosis. I think the office staff is also fantastic and they return calls promptly. If you are not a patient of hers you should be!
About Lisa Cordell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851600308
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
