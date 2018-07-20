See All Counselors in Mesa, AZ
Lisa Connelly, MA

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lisa Connelly, MA is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ. 

Lisa Connelly works at Holistic Heart Health and Primary Care in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Superstition Springs Counseling Services of Arizona
    7254 E Southern Ave Ste 123, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 495-5356
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2018
    I saw Lisa years ago but my insurance changed and I had to discontinue. Up until this day I have never found a counselor as good as her. Anyone who has the opportunity to work with Lisa is very fortunate and will receive a higher probability of repairing whatever it is, you are seeing her for.
    Candace in Mesa, AZ — Jul 20, 2018
    Photo: Lisa Connelly, MA
    About Lisa Connelly, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952572620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Connelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Connelly works at Holistic Heart Health and Primary Care in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Lisa Connelly’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Connelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

