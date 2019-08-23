Lisa Cole Powell, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Cole Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Cole Powell, LPC
Overview
Lisa Cole Powell, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Arizona.
Lisa Cole Powell works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Court Medical2601 N 3rd St Ste 303, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (480) 430-1675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Cole Powell?
I have been a patient of Lisa Cole-Powell before. I would recommend her to anyone that needs help with their condition. She is a great listener and offers her expertise in resolving any issues you have. She is the best.
About Lisa Cole Powell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760654958
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
- Arizona
- University Of Arizona-Ba In Psychology With a Double Minor In Philosophy and Religious Studies. Graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Cole Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Cole Powell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Cole Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Cole Powell works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Cole Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Cole Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Cole Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Cole Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.