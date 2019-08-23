See All Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Lisa Cole Powell, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Cole Powell, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Arizona.

Lisa Cole Powell works at Western Mental Health and Restoration Services, LLC-Owner and Private Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Court Medical
    2601 N 3rd St Ste 303, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (480) 430-1675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2019
    I have been a patient of Lisa Cole-Powell before. I would recommend her to anyone that needs help with their condition. She is a great listener and offers her expertise in resolving any issues you have. She is the best.
    Mark D Taylor — Aug 23, 2019
    Photo: Lisa Cole Powell, LPC
    About Lisa Cole Powell, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760654958
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Arizona State University
    Medical Education
    • Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Arizona-Ba In Psychology With a Double Minor In Philosophy and Religious Studies. Graduated Summa Cum Laude.
    Frequently Asked Questions

