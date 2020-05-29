See All Physicians Assistants in Boynton Beach, FL
Lisa Cohen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Cohen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Lisa Cohen works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Speizman, Dr. Jacob, Dr. Ermine & Dr. Raxenberg
    2015 Ocean Dr Ste 8, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-4777
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2020
    Always pleasant, courteous and answers all questions and concerns. Replies to questions on the phone quickly and handles requests for prescription refills fast.
    Howard Solomon — May 29, 2020
    About Lisa Cohen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679692453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
