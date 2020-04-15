Lisa Clough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Clough, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Clough, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Lisa Clough works at
Locations
Southern Colorado Clinic3676 Parker Blvd Ste 260, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 553-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor who is interested in the whole patient. I have always felt Lisa's knowledge base and expertise exceeds many doctors I have been to, so don't let the NP issue fool you. I have been her patient for almost 10 years.
About Lisa Clough, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841459690
Lisa Clough accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Clough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Lisa Clough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Clough.
